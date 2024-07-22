Pro-Wike Lawmakers Warn Residents Against Dealing With Fubara’s CTC Chairmen

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, has issued a stern warning to residents of the state to avoid engaging in any transactions or dealings with individuals who they alleged are masquerading as chairmen and members of caretaker committees for local government councils.

The warning was issued during the 7th Legislative Sitting of the Second Session of the Tenth Assembly on Monday, as the Assembly seeks to prevent illegal activities and maintain peace and stability in the state.

The House Leader, Major Jack, brought the issue to the attention of the House, stating that the individuals appointed by the governor to man the council areas are illegally imposing and collecting fees, levies, and rates from unsuspecting members of the public.

Jack claimed the actions of the caretaker chairmen are in contravention of the recent Supreme Court judgment and the provisions of the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2023, which prohibit caretaker committees in any form.

The lawmakers, however, condemned and berated the governor and the chairmen whom they discribed as impostors, warning banks, traditional rulers, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and business operators in the state not to transact any business with them.

They emphasized that these individuals are threats to the fragile peace in the state.

Meanwhile, the factional Speaker, Amaewhule, expressed concern alleging that the committee chairmen are withdrawing monies meant for local government councils from banks and squandering them in the name of caretaker committees.

He urged the police and other security agencies to take action and arrest these impostors to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Also, Amaewhule reiterated that only democratically elected officials are authorized to manage local government councils, as stated in Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 64(1) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018, adding that they will not condone any disregard for the laws of the state and the Supreme Court judgment by the Chairmen.