Probe Nasarawa Governor Sule For Alleged Diversion Of Public Funds, HURIWA Urges ICPC

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has appealed to the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State might be utilising state funds to support his legal battle following his recent defeat at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

HURIWA expressed deep concerns regarding reports suggesting that Governor Sule could be tapping into the state’s financial resources to sustain his ongoing legal efforts aimed at challenging the tribunal’s verdict.

Addressing newsmen in a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator of the group, acknowledged the governor’s right to appeal the court judgement but warned against the potential misuse of state funds to finance the appeal and urged Governor Sule not to further “deplete the state’s finances by funding a potentially fruitless appeal.”

Instead, the organisation called on the governor to respect the tribunal’s verdict and uphold the principles of democracy.

Recall the tribunal, led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, had sacked Sule as governor of Nasarawa State and declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner of the election based on the evidence before it.

INEC had on March 18 declared that Sule had polled 347,209 votes to Ombugadu’s 283,016 votes.

Sule has vowed to appeal.

HURIWA emphasised that the misuse of public funds for personal political battles is a form of corruption that undermines the principles of good governance and transparency.

“Such actions represent a serious violation of the foundations of democratic governance and ethical conduct, posing a direct threat to Nigeria’s democracy and its essential principles of integrity and accountability”.

Consequently, the group called on the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to initiate an immediate and comprehensive investigation into Governor Sule’s financial transactions and the utilisation of public resources by his administration, stressing that the objective of the investigation is to determine whether state funds have been diverted to finance the governor’s legal campaign and take appropriate action if any wrongdoing is found.

Furthermore, HURIWA called for significant electoral reforms to address the issue of litigation arising from elections.

The organisation contended that the current practice, where sitting governors are allowed to use state resources to contest election results in court, is detrimental to the democratic process and can potentially lead to financial abuse of state resources.

The group, therefore, recommended a two-tiered approach to handling election disputes, with the governorship and presidential polls being exclusively handled by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court, while other election-related matters are resolved at regular tribunals, terminating at the Appeal Court.

It further emphasised the need for these reforms to promote fairness, transparency, and the rule of law in Nigeria’s electoral processes, just as it called on relevant authorities, including the National Assembly, to consider and implement these reforms to strengthen the nation’s democracy and prevent the misuse of public resources for personal political gain.