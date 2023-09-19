Proceed On Retirement, Abia Govt Tells Directors With Over Eight Years In Office

Abia State government has directed directors in the Abia State Civil Service who have served over eight years to immediately proceed for retirement in the next three months.

The state government said it is part of efforts at reforming the civil service in line with circular No. HSA/S.0074/11/91 of 1st August, 2011.

A statement by the Head of Service, Mrs. Joy Maduka dated September 19, 2023 said the government has approved that Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Service would only hold office for a term of four years, subject to renewal based on performance.

The statement however, maintained that directors must compulsorily retire after 8 years.

It added that the retirement approval is without prejudice to Rule 02809 of the Abia State Public Service which prescribes 60 years as pensionable service year.

The affected Permanent Secretaries and Directors were mandated to begin their retirement procedures in the next three months or forfeit their retirement benefits thereafter.