fbpx

Proceed On Retirement, Abia Govt Tells Directors With Over Eight Years In Office

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley

Abia State government has directed directors in the Abia State Civil Service who have served over eight years to immediately proceed for retirement in the next three months.

Advertisement

The state government said it is part of efforts at reforming the civil service in line with circular No. HSA/S.0074/11/91 of 1st August, 2011.

A statement by the Head of Service, Mrs. Joy Maduka dated September 19, 2023 said the government has approved that Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Service would only hold office for a term of four years, subject to renewal based on performance.

RELATED
Nigeria

Excitement As Otti Hands Over Five Innoson SUVs To Judges In Abia

Economy

Abia Govt To Commission Computerized Vehicle Centre

The statement however, maintained that directors must compulsorily retire after 8 years.

It added that the retirement approval is without prejudice to Rule 02809 of the Abia State Public Service which prescribes 60 years as pensionable service year.

The affected Permanent Secretaries and Directors were mandated to begin their retirement procedures in the next three months or forfeit their retirement benefits thereafter.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement