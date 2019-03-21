Advertisement

Nigerian producer, Ayodele Basil popularly known as Del B is set to take record label, Eric Manny Entertainment to court over unpaid royalties for producing ‘Mad Over You’ and ‘Bend Down Pause.’

The producer revealed during an interview with Cool FM Lagos on Thursday March 21, 2019, that he has had to take people to court on occasions for failure to pay him for services rendered.

He said: ”I have had to take people to court, most especially Eric Manny. I’m suing them for royalties – for not getting nothing actually for producing ‘Mad Over You’ and ‘Bend Down Pause.”

Del B, is a producer, sound engineer and song writer who climbed to prominence in 2012 working with the likes of Flavour and got his major break when he produced Hit single, ‘Limpopo’ for Kcee.

Del B has also worked with super stars like Wizkid, Davido and recently released his debut project, an 11-track mixtape titled ”Afrodisiac.”