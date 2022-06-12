Prof. Jachimike Adiele Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Imo Police

The Imo State Police Command has said that contrary to reports that Professor Jachimike Adiele was kidnapped, the employee of Boss FM Radio Owerri was arrested by the command’s operatives on Saturday.

Michael Abattam, the Imo police spokesperson, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

The management of Boss FM Owerri had claimed in a Facebook post on Saturday that Prof. Adiele was whisked away by unknown armed men after he finished a radio program that morning.

“After the Program “THE FORUM” some unidentified armed men stormed the premises of Boss Radio, Owerri and abducted the Co-Host of the forum, Prof Jachimike Adiele to an undisclosed location.

“We cannot confirm his whereabouts or his present state. We implore the law enforcement agencies to please come to our rescue,” the station’s management had said.

However, Abattam said Adiele was arrested by the police on a reported case of fraud leveled against him by a lady in March.

He said that the woman accused Adiele of taking N1.2 million from her with the promise to give her a shop in Douglas Market which she later discovered did not exist and that recovering her money from the professor proved abortive.

Abattam said, “The facts was that, sometime in the month of March, 2022, a lady reported a case of fraud against Prof. Jachimike Adiele at the Police Area Command Owerri, alleging that, the said professor collected the sum of one million two hundred thausand (1.2 ) naira from her with a promise to give her a shop in Douglas market. But, after some months, she discovered that there was no shop and demanded for her money but could not get it hence, her report.

“On the strength of the complaint, Prof Jachimike Adiele was invited. After his statement, the Area Commander released him on bail due to his status in the society. And he promised refunding the money back to the lady on 1/4/2022, but never did rather, he jumped bail. When all efforts made to reach him proved abortive, the surety was invited and he claimed not know the whereabouts of the suspect and pleaded for time to trace him.

“Luck ran against him today 11/6/2022 at about 0940 hours, when the surety got information that, he was in the studio presenting a programme and alerted the police. On arrival, the police were professional, they never went to the station rather, they waited until he concluded his programme presentation and was heading home when he was arrested to the station. He has since been released and on conclusion of investigation, he will be charged to court.”