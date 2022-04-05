Prof Okolie Emerges New ESUT VC

Prof Aloysius Micheal Okolie Nnabugwu has been appointed the new vice chancellor of Enugu State University Of Science And Technology, ESUT.

This followed the ratification of his appointment by Enugu State Governor Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The new VC succeeds Prof Charles Ugwuoke Eze who served on acting capacity effective May 20th, 2020 following the expiration of the tenure of erstwhile VC, Professor Luke Anike.

The new vice chancellor is of the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and former dean, Faculty of Social Sciences of the same university.

He is also a former president of the Nigerian Political Science Association and member of the organisation’s Board of Trustees.

Okolie hails from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. A source from UNN told THE WHISTLER that Okolie became a professor on 1st October, 2009.

Details…