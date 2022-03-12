Prof Shija Commiserates With Benue NUJ Over Death Of Terna Doki

A leading governorship hopeful in Benue State, Prof Terhemba Shija, weekend, called for prayers against the increasing spate of deaths among journalists in the country.

Prof Shija, an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, stated this at the NUJ House in Makurdi, Benue State capital, when he signed the condolence register opened for the late ace journalist, Terna Doki. Doki died a few weeks ago after a brief illness.

Addressing the state chairman and other members of the NUJ State Exco, Prof Shija praised the virtues of the late Terna Doki, describing him ‘as a courageous and truthful professional who, as a prominent member of the Benue Rebuild Agenda, was a true believer in the renaissance of the state’.

He regretted that death had cut him down when the rebuild agenda was poised to positively transform the state.

The state NUJ chairman thanked Shija for identifying with the journalists over the loss, adding that ‘Shija is the only gubernatorial aspirant to have done so’.