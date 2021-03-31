Professor Iyalla Peterside Makes Nigeria Proud, Named One Of America’s Best Physicians

52 SHARES Share Tweet

A Nigerian-born medical doctor, Professor Iyalla Elvis Peterside, is yet another evidence that citizens of the country have great potential to thrive if given the opportunity to do so.

The spirit of excellence that has become synonymous with Nigerians living in the diaspora was recently discovered in Professor Peterside following his recognition as one of America’s best physicians in 2021 by the U.S. National Consumer Advisory Board.

Peterside’s recognition mirrors the global achievements of Nigerians in music, medicine, sports and other professional fields.

The likes of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who recently emerged as Director-General of World Trade Organization and African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina are among global icons making the country proud.

Peterside, a professor of Pediatrics and Neonatalogy at the University of Pennsylvania Medical school and a Consultant at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, has worked for more than 20 years at the the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which is considered one of the best children’s hospitals in the world.

The professor was until recently the Medical Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and the President of the Philadelphia Perinatal society.

He is a recipient of many awards from his colleagues and professional associations in the US. His area of expertise is in the care of complex surgical neonates, infants needing extracorporeal support and babies with Chronic lung disease. He graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1985 and has practiced medicine in four continents of Africa, Europe , Asia and North America.