PROFILES: ‘Stripper’ Among Big Brother Naija 12 New ‘Level Up’ Housemates

87 SHARES Share Tweet

Big Brother Naija, Africa’s most popular reality TV show, which premiered yesterday, July 23, and today July 24, 2022, unveiled twelve more housemates.

The Season Seven of Big Brother Naija reality show with the theme, ‘Level Up’, unveiled 12 housemates on Saturday. A total of 24 housemates are now in the house and ready to entertain the viewers.

During Sunday’s live show which started at about 7:00 pm, Nigerian singers Fave and Blaqbonez thrilled the fans.

The host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduced the second set of 12 housemates and revealed that each set entered according to its selected card colour.

Explaining how Biggie split the house, he said, “The housemates were paired during the final rounds of the audition, each pair played a special game with no winners or losers.

“The game allows the housemates to write their names on either a multi-color card or a black and white card. The housemates who chose the multi-coloured cards entered the level 2 house yesterday, the housemates who chose the black and white cards are the ones who have now entered the level 1 house tonight. It was all a game of chance.”

In 10 weeks, the housemates will compete for the grand prize of N100 million comprising of cash and other items by avoiding eviction and disqualification.

The show promises to be filled with undiluted excitement, drama, love, suspense, tears, and laughter.

Meet the second set of housemates.

BELLA

Chidimma Esther Okagbue ‘Bella’ is from Anambra. The 25-year-old Bella is a fun, energetic UNILAG graduate and content creator. She loves traveling, swimming, photography, and making new connections. She considers herself “a no-nonsense person who gets pissed off easily” and is competitive because she likes winning.

Bella admits most of her friends are male because she doesn’t get along with girls. “It always leads to jealousy and gossip,” she says, two things she tries to avoid at all costs.

Asked what habits are most likely to irritate her fellow housemates? She said “My bluntness. I am fearless, so I don’t sugar-coat my words. I tell it like it is, and people hate to hear the truth”.

Bella decided to sign up for Big Brother Naija because she wants to be rich and famous. “I do not ever want to introduce myself. I want to walk into a room and be recognised. I love a life of comfort and intentional happiness”.

ELOSWAG

Eloka Paul Nwamu, 27. “I’m the next big thing out of Naija and I auditioned to make the House freaking fantastic,” are the words of Eloswag, who is a digital marketer and content creator from Lagos.

Apart from being lively, confident, and talented, Eloswag, who counts his mom as his superhero, reckons he is a hit with the ladies. “I’m a great guy and the ladies love me,” he says with a laugh.

Eloswag is single at the moment and confesses he is in no rush to get a girl because he has been “served his breakfast” a couple of times. “Besides, I feel relationships only work better if you have money”.

He loves to try out new things and feels Big Brother Naija is just the show for him. “I love networking and I want to have fun. I feel this platform was created to uplift the youth and the chosen contestants, and I think I’d fit the role perfectly,” he says.

DOYIN

Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David is from Ondo State. Doyin describes her personality as a mix of Michelle Obama and Cardi B and admits she is not afraid to bring out either, depending on the scenario.

This 26-year-old is “a box of surprises, and you never know what you’ll get”.

When she’s not hard at work as a medical radiographer, you’ll find Doyin partying and reading, and although she may come off as a tough cookie, she is a true softie on the inside. Making friends hasn’t been an easy journey for Doyin because a lot of people can’t handle how brutally honest, she can be. However, she is grateful to have two close friends who mean the world to her.

Doyin is hoping Big Brother Naija will help change the direction of her life. “I find medicine incredibly boring and I want to see if there is anything for me in the entertainment industry. Also, I just want to make more money than I’m currently making,” she says.

ADEKUNLE

Adekunle Tobilola Olopade Adekunle is a 27-year-old digital marketing consultant from Lagos. He considers himself “a self-actualised introvert” who takes pride in being a giver that solves other people’s problems.

When he’s not dreaming of creating a better life for himself and figuring out ways to make the world a better place, you’ll find Adekunle playing games on his phone or watching his favourite show, Family Guy, on YouTube. Although peace-making is one of his strengths, Adekunle is not afraid to step up and face challenges head-on should the need arise.

On habits that may annoy his fellow Housemates? He said “The fact that I’m always right; and by the way, I never say anything I don’t know, could be considered annoying. Also, I learned recently that I use a lot of big grammar when I speak.” Adekunle hopes to win this season of Big Brother Naija so he can help his mother pay off her mortgage, loans, and debt.

ALLYSYN

Osy Allysyn Audu, Easy-going Allysyn describes herself as “a creative goofball who enjoys experiencing people”. She enjoys watching movies, modeling, hanging out with friends, and making her own lip gloss when she is not hard at work as a Sales and Marketing Executive for a popular vehicle brand.

She considers herself a loyal friend and expects the same energy from those closest to her. As a “huge fan of love”, Allysny is currently in a relationship and enjoys “how love helps me see myself in a new light every day”.

After investing all her money in a show she wanted to start on YouTube ¬– then subsequently losing it all when Covid hit, this 25-year-old is eager to get it all back and then some, by winning Big Brother Naija. She also hopes appearing on the show will help her build her brand.

“I want to do social media full-time, I want to continue modeling and I also want to be a television presenter. What habits could annoy her fellow Housemates? “I take everything as a joke, and I like to do things in my own time,” she says.

DOTUN

Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo. 26-year-old Dotun works in a hospital as a medical physiologist and moonlights as a personal trainer on his days off. When he’s not working out or saving lives, you will find this chatty, competitive socialite watching movies, cooking, or gardening.

He describes himself as “fun, good looking and spontaneous” and admits he never backs down from a challenge. Dotun has aspirations of taking over the entertainment industry and counts being crowned Mr. Tourism Nigeria 2018 as a proud moment, alongside graduating as one of the University of Ibadan’s top students in his specialty a week later.

One of his favourite pastimes is to walk around shirtless, something he notes usually irritates insecure guys.

“I’m opinionated and confident, and some people don’t like it much,” he says when quizzed about habits that may rub his fellow Housemates up the wrong way. Dotun reckons he has the perfect blend of competitiveness and excitement to help him stand out in the Big Brother Naija House.

CHOMZY

Esther Chioma Ndubueze: The 22-year-old entrepreneur is from Imo State. Chomzy loves the simple things in life; sewing, traveling and twerking. She hates snitches and betrayers and considers herself a resourceful and passionate peoples-person.

She reckons she has the best family in the world. “My mom and siblings are all in Nigeria, and my dad is in Gabon. My family gets along very well and we love each other, but I’m everyone’s favourite,” she says with a smile. Although single, this firecracker is open to love when the time is right.

Some of Chomzy’s proudest moments come courtesy of her pageant and modeling work, as well as the multiple awards she has received for her humanitarian and school work.

Chomzy hopes Big Brother Naija will make her rich and famous. “I want to be successful in my business and I want to find love too”.

GIDDYFIA

Gideon Anieti Nwawo is a native of Akwa Ibom. Whatever Giddyfia chooses to do, he makes sure to do it with passion. This 24-year-old engineer considers himself a hardworking team player with excellent interpersonal skills and lots of creative ideas.

Prone to laughing and joking during serious moments, Giddyfia respects friendships and tries to avoid drama and betrayal at all costs. He has many friends but is careful to let only a few people in.

One of his favourite achievements is graduating from university with top honours. He is a fitness buff and even won the 2019 ‘Male Physique of the Year’ award in college.

Giddyfia feels he will make a good Housemate because he is kind, caring, smart, and fun to be with. “There are things about me that people will love to see and emulate,” he says.

DIANA

Diana Isoken Edobor is a 33-year-old Project Manager from Edo State. She was born in France but now calls Abuja home. She is sociable, family-oriented, passionate about self-development, and loves learning about new cultures.

Diana values friendship and beliefs in treating people the way she would like to be treated; with love, loyalty, and respect. When asked about romantic relationships, Diana confirms that she is single. “Guys perceive me as sophisticated, high maintenance, and too expensive to approach. When they eventually get to know me, they realise I am a very lovable and down-to-earth person,” she says.

This livewire would like to kickstart her acting career, build a network of friends, and use the Big Brother Naija platform to establish her brand, and also impact the world in the critical areas of poverty, education, and climate change.

HERMES

Hermes Chibueze Iyele is a performance artist. He counts basketball, public speaking, and American flag football as some of his interests. He has had the opportunity to perform some of his original dance pieces at reputable festivals in Lagos, Glasgow, and Rotterdam, and has also appeared in music videos for afrobeat stars including Burna Boy, Davido, and Ajebo Hustlers.

Hermes is in a polyamorous relationship with two women and feels this kind of partnership has left enough room for everyone in it to grow individually and collectively. One of his favourite traits is honesty.” I’m one, to tell the truth, but over time I’ve realised many people are not particularly fond of perspectives they don’t agree with, so I tell the truth, but diplomatically,” he says.

Why the Big Brother Naija House? “I’d like to show people just how much the love and creativity that is built in such tight living circumstances can change the world and help people grow”.

CHICHI

Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor is from Edo State. “Stripper by night and chef by day”. Those are some of the many colourful phrases 22-year-old exotic dancer and chef, Chichi, uses to describe herself. She loves swimming, dancing, and traveling, and considers herself “an unshakeably ambitious goal-getter”.

Although she had a painful childhood, Chichi has managed to rise above it all and continues to forge her path.

She admits her bluntness can sometimes tick people off, but she doesn’t mind because she believes in sincerity. “It’s either I say things the way they are, or I don’t say it at all”.

Chichi wants to be on Big Brother Naija to show people that there is more to this stripper than meets the eye. “I have so many things to showcase and I believe the world needs to see me. The Big Brother Naija House is the only place that will bring me that kind of spotlight,” she says. Her hidden talent? Working the pole, of course!

SHEGGZ

Segun Daniel Olusemo ‘Sheggz’ is a 26-year-old actor and professional footballer based in England. After sustaining an injury last year, he started acting again and recently scored a role in a production directed by Tola Odunsi.

Described himself as “confident, but not cocky” and “the perfect mix of Lagos and London”, Sheggz is a hard worker, but also a smart worker, and believes it’s important to be both. Talkative when needed, but also a good listener, Sheggz considers himself down-to-earth, relatable, and ambitious.

Although currently single, he loves relationships but believes it is important to find the right person. “I think it’s important to settle down with someone you genuinely connect with and not just for vibes,” he says.

Why Big Brother Naija? Sheggz believes he has a lot to show the world. “Nigerians have talent, we have swag, we have vibes, we’re smart, we’re ambitious and to be honest, we’re all over the world smashing goals and achieving”.