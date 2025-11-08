Project Collapse: HYPREP Sets Up Technical Sub-Committee To Investigate Incident

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has taken a significant step towards investigating the recent Gwara water tank collapse by establishing an Independent Technical Sub-committee.

The sub-committee, inaugurated by Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, Project Coordinator of HYPREP, comprises experts from the Nigeria Society of Engineers and the Nigeria Institute of Structural Engineers.

The committee, chaired by Engr. Belema Elaine, includes Engr. Power Maeba, a former Rivers State Director of Works, Engr. Obomanu Finisidi, Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Structural Engineers, and Engr. Akobo Iboroma, a veteran lecturer of structural engineering and former Chairman of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, Rivers State Branch.

According to a statement by the HYPREP Project Coordination Office, their mandate is to conduct a comprehensive on-site assessment of the failed overhead tank, documenting the extent of damage and any safety or environmental concerns.

The sub-committee’s terms of reference include: Determining the technical, structural, and material features of the failed tank, including evaluation of design specifications, quality of materials used, workmanship, and compliance with engineering standards.

Reviewing supervision mechanisms and quality assurance procedures adopted during design, construction, and installation phases of the facility.

Identifying acts of negligence, sabotage, professional misconduct, or lapses in procedure by contractors, supervision consultants, site supervisors, and/or third-party interference that may have contributed to the incident.

Providing actionable recommendations for restoration of the facility and water supply to the communities, future prevention strategies, and institutional measures to strengthen water project supervision, as well as Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) compliance.

However, the committee is expected to complete its assignment within two weeks and submit a detailed report with findings and recommendations to the Project Coordinator.

On their part, Iboroma who spoke on behalf of the committee, assured a professional and unbiased assessment of the incident, thanking Professor Zabbey for engaging professional bodies in the investigation.

In a related development, HYPREP also visited the Gwara Community, Khana LGA, to inform them of the steps being taken to restore water supply.

The team, led by Icibor Gowon, Legal Adviser of the Project and Vice Chairman of the Investigative Committee on the Gwara Water Incident, was received by the Gwara Council of Chiefs and Elders in the palace of HRH Mene Victor Zegenee III.

Following the visit, the community, speaking through the CDC Chairman, Dae Steven Deegbara, Community assured HYPREP of its support in restoring the water project, while expressing appreciation for HYPREP’s efforts and pledged to cooperate with the agency to ensure the speedy restoration of the water supply.