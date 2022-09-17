Prophet Isa El-Buba Joins Obidient Supporters Rally In Jos, Says We Are Taking Back Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, Jos, Plateau State, Prophet Isa El-Buba joined hundreds of Peter Obi supporters in an #Obidient walk.

El-buba, who is one of the leading pastoral voices particularly in Northern Nigeria, has been a strong critic of All Progressive Congress.

He had backed the Christian Association of Nigeria’s position against same faith presidential candidate and running mate by any political party.

He had disagreed with the choice of running mate by APC’s Bola Tinubu, saying that his followers and congregation should await his direction on who to vote for at the 2023 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had maintained that his choice of Kashim Shettima (a fellow Muslim) was based solely on competence.

The Obidient rally held on Saturday from the Rwang Pam Stadium Jos and was tagged ‘For Better and Brighter Nigeria’

As seen in pictures and videos uploaded on El-buba ‘s verified Facebook handle, hundreds of supporters wore green and white while some carried placards and banners with several inscription bearing Labour party logo.

He wrote on Saturday, “We are taking back Nigeria.”

The post is apparently the cleric ‘s open endorsement of Obi because the “we are taking back Nigeria” phrase has been one of the Obidient’s slogan.