Advertisement

The assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Abayomi Shogunle, has said that prostitution is a crime under the law.

The ACP further said that it is a sin under the two main religions practiced by residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

He said this in reaction to the arrest of about 70 women on Saturday, during a raid on nightclubs in the Federal Capital Territory, who were detained at the Utako Police Station, Abuja.

Advertisement

ACP Shogunle, in a tweet on his twitter page, also warned against the vice, stating that it is a major distributor of deadly disease HIV/Aids.

He said: “Those making noise on the clampdown on prostitutes in #Abuja; Prostitution is a crime under the law.

“P is a sin under the 2 main religions of FCT residents. Medicine says P is spreading HIV & STD.

“P is lifeline of violent criminals. P don’t pay tax. 🇳🇬 culture frowns at P,” he tweeted.

Those making noise on the clampdown on prostitutes in #Abuja;

•Prostitution is a crime under the law

•P is a sin under the 2 main religions of FCT residents

•Medicine says P is spreading HIV & STD

•P is lifeline of violent criminals

•P don’t pay tax

•🇳🇬 culture frowns at P. — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) April 30, 2019

Advertisement

An activist, Martin Obono, who claimed to have witnessed when the women were brought to the Utako police station, Abuja, on Saturday night alleged that some of them were sexually abused by the security officials.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Obono said, “Some have been assaulted with injuries in their vaginas. One of the ladies arrested has a 2-month old baby. She wasn’t allowed to breastfeed her baby by CRO in charge on duty despite continuous plea amidst tears.

“It took the intervention of a female police officer who called the DPO to overrule the decision of the inspector at the time. The joint task force that arrested some of these girls has been allegedly molesting and assaulting them. Some even showed the bruises and bleeding in their vaginas.”

But the spokesman, FCT Social Welfare Secretariat, Sunday Shaka, denied the allegation. “The operation was jointly carried out by the police, Civil Defence officers, and other security operatives and it was not a secret raid.

“So, there was no way the women would have been sexually assaulted because after they were arrested, they were taken to the Utako police station for profiling after which those who had no case to answer were released while the others were detained and a charge sheet prepared for their prosecution.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a mobile court in the FCT, sentenced 27 ladies to one month in jail for prostitution.

They were arrested last Wednesday and Thursday, but were given an option of N3,000 fine each which was paid immediately.