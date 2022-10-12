‘Protect Telecom Infrastructure If You Want Credible Election, NCC Boss Tells Nigerians

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said that the outcome of the polls will depend on telecom infrastructure.

The elections have been scheduled for February 2023 and it is expected to be transmitted electronically.

But the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta believes that protecting telecom infrastructure will benefit the country ahead of the polls.

Danbatta gave the advise as a special guest at the 6th Edition of the Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) in Lagos.

The conference is focused on the forthcoming election.

It had the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in attendance.

The NCC boss said with the planned transmission of election data and results on telecom infrastructure, there was a need to ensure the fidelity of the transmission systems to enhance the credibility of such data.

“If telecom infrastructure is vandalised or damaged, it would create problems in the area of the data transmission during election; citizens will find it difficult to use their phones to seamlessly communicate and the journalists too might find it difficult in being able to access their web platforms to disseminate necessary information which members of the public require to make informed decisions at every point in time,” Danbatta said.

Danbatta explained that over the years, the sector has continued to suffer destabilising situations arising from negative attitudes and actions of hostile communities.

Some of them are theft of diesel, batteries, and power generators from telecom base stations; digging up and cutting of fibre optic cables by construction workers; indiscriminate sealing/locking-up of Base Transceiver Station (BTS) sites by state governments, other governmental and community stakeholders; as well as other disruptive activities which must be decisively tackled.

“This means that telecom infrastructure is important, and we must all ensure that we guard and protect those critical national infrastructural assets now, during the upcoming elections, and thereafter. So, every citizen in Nigeria must take responsibility for the protection of telecom facilities for the benefit to all,” Danbatta added.