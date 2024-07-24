Protest: Do Not Use Brute Force On Hungry Nigerians, NLC Warns FG

538 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday refuted reports not THE WHISTLER, stating the Congress withdrew from the August 1-10 protest planned mostly by youth decrying hardship and poverty in the country.

THE WHISTLER reports that the protest has raised political discord among parties, with the President begging Nigerians to postpone their planned protests while asking for more time to deliver on his administration’s promises.

In a statement signed by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero titled, “The Nigeria Labour Congress Cannot Withdraw From A Protest That It Did Not Organise” the congress referred to the reports as “False” absolved itself of sponsorship while lauding that protest was a fundamental right of every citizen in the country.

Ajaero said, “A news report of the withdrawal of the Nigeria Labour Congress from the widely discussed national protest has been brought to our attention. Such a story is patently false.

“The fact that the Nigeria Labour Congress is not the body organising the protest does not mean that Organised Labour is oblivious to the dire living conditions Nigerians have been subjected to by the harsh economic policies of the government.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress has internal trade union mechanisms, especially leadership decision-making processes that its industrial actions such as protests pass through before such activities are undertaken.

“It is only the organisers of the speculated national protest that can decide to pull out or continue with the protest and the Nigeria Labour Congress stands in solidarity with the Nigerian people in these very trying and excruciating times”.

Reiterating further the importance of dialogue with the protesters rather than the use of force, NLC urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to invite the leaders of the protest movement to dialogue on their demands.

The Congress said “We have advised that it would be counterproductive for government to meet the widespread anger in the land with brute force. Once again, we implore the federal government and the sub-national governments to listen to the cries of the Nigerian people and do the needful.

“ After all, it is said that the voice of the people is the voice of God”.