Protest In Edo As Group Block CBN Branch

Protesters have picketed the entrance of the Central Bank of Nigeria branch in Edo State.

The protest was organised by a civil society group in the state, Edo Civil Society Group led by Comrade Agho Omobude.

The protest was as a result of the scarcity of both old and new naira notes.

According to reports, the protesters were demanding that the new and old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes are made available for customers to access.

Omobude said N100, N50, and N20 should be made available for bank customers in the absence of the higher denominations.

The group accused the CBN of conniving with the Federal Government to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

Aside from the protest in Edo, bank customers also protested in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital where they vandalised properties belonging to First Bank and Guaranty Trust (GTCO).

In Kano, residents are also protesting the scarcity of the naira.