Protest Over Death Of Student Forces Bauchi Varsity To Shut Down Institution

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi has shut down the school following students’ protest over the killing of a 500-level student by suspected armed robbers who robbed him of his mobile phone.

THE WHISTLER reported that Joseph Agabaidu, a 500-level student in the Department of Geology, was stabbed by a robbery gang on Saturday evening at about 7:00 p.m, while attempting to steal his phone.

Advertisement

The student, who was said to be the eldest among four children of his family, was attacked while heading to his residence at Yelwan Tudu, which is about one kilometer from the school gate.

The students, angered by the inadequate security in and around the school, mobilized themselves to protest and expressed their grievances, especially with the death of Agabaidu.

During the protest, the management led by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sani Kunya, and the state chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities tried to pacify the students, urging them to open the two gates of the school that they locked for over four hours, but the students refused.

The school management who took the students’ refusal to stop the protest as an act of disrespect, announced the closure of the school for the next one week in order to douse tension.

Advertisement

A statement by the Deputy Registrar Academic, Fatima Abdullahi, and approved by the Vice Chancellor, claimed that the protest was aimed at disrupting the peace being enjoyed in the school.

“As you may recall, there was an alleged murder of Joseph Agabaidu, a 500-level student Applied Geology recently at Yelwa Kagadama which made some miscreants embark on protest around Yelwa Campus and consequently disrupting the peace,” the statement said.

It also directed all students to immediately vacate the two campuses, adding that failure to comply will lead to appropriate sanction by the constituted authority.

“In view of the above, the Vice Chancellor, on behalf of the Senate, has approved the closure of the university for an initial period of one week with effect from Monday, December 4 to Sunday, December 10, 2023.

“Therefore, I am directed to request all undergraduate students on both campuses to vacate the university premises with immediate effect as failure to comply may lead to appropriate sanction by the constituted authority.

Advertisement

“By a copy of this notice, the Dean, Students Affairs Division and Chief Security Officer are requested to ensure strict compliance of the directive,” it said.