Protest Rocks Abia PDP Secretariat

Concerned Abia PDP members on Tuesday stormed the party secretariat in Umuahia to protest against what they called alleged moves by the state chairman of the party, Allwell Asiforo, to impose delegates ahead of the party’s primaries for the 2023 general elections.

The protesters are also alleging that the party chairman is not following due process in conducting the adhoc delegates’ election.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, such as, “Asiforo working for the opposition; Abia PDP a shadow of itself under Asiforo; “Asiforo wants to kill PDP,” “We hate imposition,” and several others.

One of the protesters who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said Asiforo’s body language was favouring a certain governoship aspirant from Abia Central Senatorial district.

According to him “Asiforo is doing everything possible to manipulate the process in favour of Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne to emerge as the governoship candidate of the party”.

The Concern Abia PDP group had yesterday written a protest letter to the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, accusing Asiforo of working for Governor Victor Ikpeazu’s anointed candidate.

According to the letter which was signed by the 17 local government coordinators said delegates’ election must hold, and everyone should be given a level play ground and forms be sold freely and openly.

They called for the immediate removal of Asiforo “before he kills” PDP in the state.