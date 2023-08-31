Protest Rocks Abuja As Cross River APC Rejects Appointment Of PDP Member Into NDDC Board

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken to the street in Abuja to vent their anger over the emergence of Asu Okang whom they accused of being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a commissioner on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Okang is to represent Cross River State in the reconstituted board by President Bola Tinubu.

The APC group had also protested against his emergence on Wednesday in Calabar the Cross River State capital.

The group which called itself Cross River APC Stakeholders said it’s unfair to appoint a PDP member to reap the fruits they had planted in the protest led by Bukkie Okangbe.

They displayed banners that read “Asu Okang, not an APC member” “Cross River an APC State, not PDP” and “Cross River rejects Asu Okang as NDDC commissioner,” as they marched from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly in Abuja.

Okangbe who addressed journalists said, “We are here because we want to send a message to the ruling party and President Bola Tinubu that injustice is not good.

“This is the season of injustice to Cross River and we will not keep quiet. If we have to protest every day, we will continue to do it until we are heard.

“The Cross River stakeholders have been on the ground since yesterday (Wednesday). Our message is clear. The NDDC slot given to one of our brothers is not a bad idea. But we believe in a reward system of those who work deserve reward.

“Somebody who fought against the APC system should not be the first person to benefit from it.

“Even if they say this is a unity government, let the people who work benefit from the reward. We totally reject the slot of NDDC given to Asu Okang. We will continue to protest until the right thing is done.

“There are so many APC stalwarts in Cross River who are more qualified that should represent us in the NDDC. These are the people who should be appointed, not people brought from another party. We are therefore rejecting the NDDC slot for Cross River.

“If our leader, the governor of Cross River State, has been asked to choose for us, nobody will be here today. We will be fine with it. But as long as the hand of the governor is not there, we will keep agitating until the right thing is done.

“Enough of injustice to Cross River State. You are aware that we just protested being denied the Women Leader’s slot last week.

“That’s why I lamented earlier that it is a season for Cross River State to receive injustice from the party. It is so sad because we worked so hard for this Renewed Hope. I don’t think this is from Mr. President. That’s because I know who he is.

“I have worked with him for three good years before his presidential election. I am sure Mr President will listen to us and do the right thing for the APC camp in Cross River State.”

The reconstituted board and management team announced the president included Chiedu Ebie – Chairman (Delta), Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director/CEO (Bayelsa), Boma Iyaye – Executive Director of Finance and Admin (Rivers), Victor Antai – Executive Director of Projects (Akwa-Ibom), and Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director for Corporate Services (Ondo).

Others are Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative (Bayelsa), Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative (Akwa Ibom), Monday Igbuya – State Representative (Delta) and Tony Okocha – State Representative (Rivers).

The rest are Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative (Edo), Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative (Imo), Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative (Ondo), Dimgba Eruba – State Representative (Abia), Asu Oku Okang – State Representative (Cross River), Nick Wende – Zonal Representative (North Central), Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative (North East) and Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative (North West).