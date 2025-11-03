Protest Rocks PDP National Secretariat As Rival Faction Demands Damagum’s Exit

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Protesters have occupied the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja as supporters loyal to the faction aligned with the party’s National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, stormed the premises demanding the immediate exit of the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The protesters, on Monday were chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards, accused the current leadership of mismanaging party affairs and vowed to reclaim control of the secretariat on behalf of the Abdulrahman-led faction.

Abdulrahman was named Acting National Chairman of the PDP last week amid a leadership crisis that has thrown the opposition party into disarray.

The development followed the suspension of the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, for one month.

The faction loyal to Anyanwu held a separate meeting at another venue in Abuja, where it announced the suspension of the Damagum-led NWC, which further intensified the internal conflict.

According to eyewitnesses, tension was high as rival groups of supporters tried to gain access to the party’s headquarters, leading to a heavy deployment of security operatives to forestall violence and maintain order around the complex.

As of the time of press, security personnel were seen stationed at key points around Wadata Plaza to prevent any breakdown of law and order, while both factions continue to lay claim to the control of the PDP’s leadership structure.

Details later…