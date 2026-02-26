Protesters Storm Kaduna Govt House, Demand Probe of El-Rufai

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Residents of Kaduna State on Tuesday stormed the Government House in a peaceful protest, demanding answers over the disappearance of Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata, and calling for a public audit of the administration of former governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The protesters, comprising youths and women, converged on the popular UTC roundabout in Kaduna metropolis before marching to the seat of power, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with bold inscriptions.

Some of the placards read, “We demand public scrutiny, audit now,” “Malam Nasir El-Rufai, where is Dadiyata?” and “Publish loan agreement and spending breakdown now.”

Others bore messages such as, “Kaduna lived in fear, we want the truth,” and “Sponsoring protest cannot protect El-Rufai, he must still face prosecution.”

Dadiyata, a lecturer and social media commentator, was abducted by unknown gunmen from his Kaduna residence in 2019 and has not been seen since, a development that has continued to generate controversy within and outside the state.

Addressing journalists during the protest, one of the leaders, Anas Yusf, said the demonstration was not politically motivated but driven by the need for accountability.

“We are not here for politics; we are here for accountability,” Yusf declared.

He added, “Kaduna bled. Communities were attacked, Birnin Gwari faced isolation, banditry escalated, citizens were kidnapped, families buried loved ones and fear became normal during the last administration.”

According to him, “Those years cannot be erased with speeches. Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai must answer hard questions. You governed and now you must account.”

Another protest leader, Comrade Joseph Chori, said the disappearance of Dadiyata remained “an open wound” for many residents of the state.

“A family still waits. Kaduna still asks: what happened?” Chori said.

The protesters also demanded an independent public security audit of the El-Rufai administration, insisting that issues surrounding insecurity during his tenure must be thoroughly examined.

They further called for full disclosure of the $350 million World Bank loan obtained under the former governor, urging the state government to publish the loan agreement and a detailed breakdown of how the funds were spent.

“Loans are not free money. Public debt demands public accountability because citizens will repay that debt. They deserve transparency,” the group stated.

El-Rufai has, however, denied any involvement in Dadiyata’s disappearance. Speaking in a previous interview on Arise TV, the former governor said the missing lecturer was a critic of the Kano State government and not his administration in Kaduna.

The protesters noted that the state was currently experiencing relative calm under Governor Uba Sani, adding that their action was aimed at strengthening democracy and ensuring justice.

“We will not allow destabilisation to shield anyone from scrutiny. This is not revenge; this is justice and this is democracy. We will not forget the victims. Kaduna deserves better and Kaduna will demand it,” they said. ENDS.