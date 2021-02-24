Protesting NLC Members Storm CAC Headquarters In Abuja

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Labour Congress is currently staging a protest at the Corporate Affairs Commission headquarters in Abuja over the commission’s alleged anti-labour activities.

The protest which commenced on Wednesday is expected to last three days, according to previous a statement issued by the union.

The NLC had accused the CAC of attacking its workers and trade union rights.

It listed some of its grievances to include lack of career progression for CAC workers, poor welfare and injustice against the staff, denial of earned 2019 promotion arrears, stoppage of all staff loans, among others