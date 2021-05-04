Protesting Parents Of Abducted College of Forestry Students Denied Access Into NASS Complex

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Parents of the kidnapped students of the College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Kaduna State on Tuesday protested government’s inaction regarding the continued captivity of their abducted children.

However, the protesting parents who sought to express their grievances directly to the leadership of the National Assembly, were blocked by security operatives from gaining access to the complex.

They were joined by members of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution, as well as civil society organizations.

According to the protesters, they were in Abuja to register their grievance which they said was the total neglect of the abducted students by both the state and Federal Governments who are supposed to secure their release.

They blocked the entrance to the Federal Secretariat axis of the complex as they were not allowed entry through the one kilometer drive-way leading to the main gate of the National Assembly.

They carried placards and chanted songs of solidarity for the immediate rescue of the students.

“Education is our right! Safety is our right! Freedom is our right!, Free Afaka 29! ” they chanted.

It would be recalled that on the 11th of March, 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were kidnapped from their hostels by bandits dressed in military uniform.

Ten of the students have been released so far but the remaining are still with their abductors.