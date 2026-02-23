Protests Against Tunji-Ojo Targeting Tinubu’s 2027 Bid — APC Chieftain

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, has dismissed the recent protests against the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as a calculated political offensive aimed at weakening President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election prospects in 2027.

In a strongly worded statement issued Monday, Nwauju described the February demonstrations as “sponsored protests” designed not only to discredit Tunji-Ojo but also to derail what he called the “Renewed Hope momentum” of the Tinubu administration.

According to him, the timing of the protests — coming amid two separate cases before different justices of the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking a judicial probe into the minister’s WAEC and NYSC records — exposes what he termed the “real agenda” of those behind the agitation.

“If those who went to court truly believe in the process they initiated, why take to the streets?” Nwauju asked. “Why attempt to whip up public sentiment when the matter is already before competent courts?”

He argued that resorting to protests while legal proceedings are ongoing amounts to an attempt to sway public opinion, pressure the judiciary and sustain what he called “political blackmail” against one of the administration’s most visible reform drivers.

The APC stalwart reeled out what he described as “verifiable gains” recorded at the Ministry of Interior since Tunji-Ojo assumed office on August 21, 2023.

He pointed to reforms across the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Fire Service.

Nwauju cited improvements in passport processing timelines, modernisation of fire service infrastructure, renewed focus on correctional facilities, and expanded internal security responsibilities for the civil defence corps.

He also claimed that more than 75,000 personnel across the ministry’s paramilitary agencies have been promoted in the last two years, while the ministry exceeded federal revenue projections in consecutive fiscal years.

Oversight committees at the National Assembly, he added, have publicly commended the ministry’s performance.

“As someone familiar with the chequered history of the Interior Ministry, I cannot ignore the visible transformation in less than three years,” Nwauju said. “It would be illogical for any patriotic Nigerian to demand the removal of a high-performing minister without ulterior motives.”

He warned that attempts to discredit Tunji-Ojo could ultimately be aimed at stalling reforms within the ministry and complicating President Tinubu’s re-election path.