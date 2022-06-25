Protests In US Over Abortion Ban

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

Several people have stormed the streets in the United States expressing their displeasure over a Supreme Court decision which declared abortion an unconstitutional federal right.

USA today reports that American citizens came out enmasse at New York, Los Angeles and other places in support of abortion rights.

The apex court had on Friday ruled that abortion is not recognized in the constitution but can be allowed by states.

The development was strongly condemned by US president Joe Biden and many Democrats.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump, who appointed some of the judges who okayed the abortion ban, told Fox news that the verdict was the right call.

