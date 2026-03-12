PSC Advances 13 CPs To AIGs, Promotes Dozens Of Senior Officers

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of several senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force in what it described as a merit-based exercise aimed at strengthening professionalism and leadership within the force.

The statement was signed by Torty Njoku Kalu, Head of Protocol and Public Affairs at the Police Service Commission.

In the statement, the commission announced the promotion of 13 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) following their successful performance in written examinations and oral interviews conducted at the PSC’s corporate headquarters.

According to the commission, the list of successful officers has been forwarded to the Inspector-General of Police for immediate implementation.

The newly promoted AIGs include Emmanuel Ado Christopher (former CP, Yobe State), Joseph Eribo (former CP, Ekiti State), Dantawaye Miller (former CP, FCT), Uche Ifeanyi Henry, Olarenwaju Peter Ogunlowo (former CP, Ogun State), Muhammad Dahiru (former CP, Jigawa State), Dankombo Morris (former CP, Adamawa State), Bello Shehu (former CP, Katsina State), Ibrahim B. Maikaba (former CP, Zamfara State), Ahmed Musa (former CP, Sokoto State), Olohundare Moshood Jimoh (former CP, Lagos State), Simeon Udofia Akpanudom, and Haruna Olufemi (former CP, Oyo State).

The PSC also promoted 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the rank of Commissioners of Police (CPs). Among them are Abdulrahim Audu Shaibu, Abbas Sule, Ojugbele E. Adebola, Preye Raymond Egbetokun, Kayode Uthman Magaji, Adebisi Bola Lateef, Markus Ishaku Basiran, Silas Bamidele Aremu, Sylvester Onyie Uzoefuna, Magaji Ismaila, Theodore Chukwuemeka Obasi, Sarah Idowu Ehindero, Hayatu Shaffa Hassan, Mohammed Babakura, Danjuma I. Yahaya, and Rebecca Uchenna Okereke.

In addition, 19 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) were elevated to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), while 35 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

Chairman of the commission, Hashimu Salihu Argungu, congratulated the officers and described the promotions as recognition of their dedication, professionalism, and excellence in service.

He urged the newly promoted officers to justify their elevations by redoubling their commitment to effective policing and national security.

“The promotion is not an end but an opportunity to contribute more to the noble task of safeguarding lives and property. The commission remains committed to transparency, merit, and adherence to global best practices in all promotion processes,” Argungu said.

He also commended members of the PSC board, including Paul Adamu Galumje, Taiwo Lakanu, and the Secretary to the Commission, Onyemuche Nnamani, for their contributions to the success of the exercise.

The PSC reiterated its commitment to building a professional, efficient, and accountable police force through fair and rigorous promotion processes.