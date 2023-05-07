PSC Approves 6 Months’ Salary Arrears For Police Recruits

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved salary payments for the 2021/2022 set of Police recruits who passed out of the Police Colleges and have been functioning in the various commands and formations without salaries.

The officer’s salaries were held for six months due to a delay in enrolling them into the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

The PSC noted that the approval was reached in the interest of national security, to amicably resolve the lingering issues of recruitment between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force which “have occasioned untold hardship on the Police Constables”.

In a press statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani on Sunday, it noted that the leadership of the PSC had approved the enrollment of 1007 of those recruited in 2021/2022 into the IPPIS payment platform.

This, according to the commission, has been conveyed to the Accountant General of the Federation for salaries and other emoluments.

The statement read partly: “In the letter signed by Dr. (Mrs) Ifeoma A. Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission and dated, 5th May 2023, the Commission requested for “prompt and favourable response in activating and emplacing the necessary processes and procedures at ensuring that these Police Officers are immediately captured on the required payment platform and paid accordingly”.

“The Commission’s Chairman Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, former Inspector General of Police, feels a sense of discomfiture over newspaper reports that the Officers had since resorted to alms begging and other untidy acts to sustain themselves and had moved immediately to resolve all pending and envisaged issues surrounding the matter.

“Dr Arase had announced at a Stakeholders meeting with Civil Society Organizations that the faceoff between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force will soon be over to the benefit of both parties and the greater interest of the Nigerian nation”.