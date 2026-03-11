PSC Boss Seeks Reforms As Committee Advances State Police Plan

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Hashimu Argungu, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, has called for a comprehensive review of the foundational challenges affecting the Nigeria Police Force as the country considers the establishment of state police.

He said this in a statement issued and signed by Torty Njoku Kalu, Head, Protocol and Public Affairs of the PSC, while receiving members of the Committee for the Implementation of State Police, led by its chairman, Olu Ogunsakin.

The committee visited the PSC to tap into the Commission’s institutional experience and expertise as deliberations on state policing progress.

Speaking during the visit, Prof. Ogunsakin described the committee’s assignment as enormous and stressed the importance of leveraging the PSC’s experience in shaping the proposed structure for state police.

He noted that the committee could not successfully execute its mandate without drawing from the Commission’s knowledge and insight into policing in Nigeria.

“We cannot do it alone without tapping from the wisdom of the PSC. We are here to benefit from your wealth of knowledge as we review the policing landscape, structure and foundation to help the Nigeria Police Force move forward,” Ogunsakin said.

Argungu presented a detailed roadmap for the effective implementation of state policing in the country. He urged the committee to first identify and address the underlying factors that led to growing calls for the creation of state police.

He also recommended that the committee study countries where state police systems are successfully operational, analyze the challenges encountered in those jurisdictions, and adapt relevant lessons to suit Nigeria’s unique environment.

Argungu further encouraged the committee to seek additional time if necessary to ensure a thorough and effective framework for the proposed reform.