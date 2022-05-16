PSC Confirms Promotion Of Suspended EFCC Boss Magu, Five Others To AIG

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted the former Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mustafa Ibrahim Magu to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani revealed that Magu who is the most senior in the Commissioner of Police cadre had missed the last two promotions after returning to the Police.

The commission promoted him alongside seven others to AIG, including Abraham Egong Ayim; Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen; Andrew Amieengheme; Akeera Mohammed Younous; Celestine Amechi Elumelu; Ngozi Vivian Onadeko and Danladi Bitrus Lalas (Airwing).

Ani said the decision followed the 15th Plenary Meeting held on Friday where the acting DIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi was confirmed as a substantive Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

The commission also approved the appointment of Zama Bala Senchi as a Deputy Inspector-General of Police while it promoted eight Commissioners of Police to AIGs.

It also approved the promotion of 23 Deputy Commissioners to the next rank of Commissioners of Police; 31 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners of Police and 63 Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Then DIG Amadi, currently acting, replaced late DIG Joseph Egbunike and will be representing the South East in the Force Management team while DIG Senchi was the most senior in the AIG cadre.

Other decisions taken by the Commission at the Plenary were the promotion of 57 deputy Superintendents of Police earlier skipped when their mates were promoted to the next rank of Superintendents.

Other categories of Deputy Superintendents of Police such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Course 4, Inspectors Course 37 and regular ASP’s course 25 and 26 were also promoted to Superintendents having met established requirements.

The Commission also promoted 1,698 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police; 6119 Inspectors who attended the recent Departmental Selection Board (DSB) were promoted to ASP 11 while 1965 ASP 11 were confirmed ASPs.

The Commission also approved the conversion of 19 Engineers from General Duty to Specialists and upgraded to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police which is the statutory entry level for Pilots and Aircraft maintenance engineers in line with the Aviation scheme of service.

The Commission had also re-confirmed its earlier approval for the rectification/harmonization of promotion date and proper placement of eight Chief Superintendents of Police and subsequently promoted them to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

The PSC, however, noted that two Superintendents of Police skipped the earlier promotion – Adebayo Olayinka and Abdulrazaq Bello, and were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents of Police.

The Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith congratulated the promoted officers and charged them to redouble their efforts in Service, nothing that the Commission will continue to monitor their performance and will not hesitate to discipline any officer found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties.

ENDS