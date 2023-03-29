PSC Lifts Suspension As Frank Mba, Other CPs Finally Attain AIG Rank

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nearly eight weeks after the Police Service Commission (PSC) suspended the promotion of eight Commissioners of Police (CPs) over insubordination, 24 of them, including CP Frank Mba have finally attained new ranks.

The promotion of the CPs to Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) of Police took place after they appeared before the PSC for a mandatory promotional interview boycotted earlier in February.

The CPs allegedly ignored the procedure at the behest of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba who THE WHISTLER gathered left the country after he met with senior officers on Monday.

The commission while holding its 19th plenary session on Tuesday, not only approved the promotions of the CPs but elevated 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the next rank.

Recall that 11 of them had also boycotted the promotion interview in February.

The plenary session presided by the acting chairperson, retired Justice Clare Ogunbiyi also witnessed the elevation of 37 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to DCPs; 118 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and 316 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to CSPs.

Other approvals include the promotion of eight ASPs to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 61 Inspectors of Police to Assistant Superintendents II.

A total of 4,449 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) II were also promoted to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP 1.

Similarly, the Commission approved the promotion of other senior police officers for outstanding performance and recognition from community leaders.

The Commissioners of Police promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police are; Rabi Umar former CP Force Education; Mathew Akinyosola, acting AIG Police Mobile Force; Jonathan Towuru, acting AIG Zone 6, Calabar; Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, acting AIG Zone 2; Akande Sikiru Kayode, acting AIG Zone 11 Osogbo; Abimbola Adebola Shokoya; Christopher Adetokunbo Owolabi and Yusuf Chiromawa Usman, CP Workshop.

Command: Olofu Tony Adejoh CP Eastern Ports, Calabar; Aliyu Garba, Force Headquarters; Idris Dabban Dauda, CP Force Headquarters; Yusuf Ahmed Usman, CP Admin, operations, DIG Operations; Haladu Musa Ros-Amson, Acting AIG FCID, Alagbon close, Lagos; Babatunde Babata Ishola, Director Staff College Jos; Alexander Nengi Wannang, Commandant Police Detective College Enugu; Ari Mohammed Ali, CP Delta; Mamman Sanda Umar, CP Nigerian Ports Authority, Lagos; Sadiq Idris Abubakar, CP FCT; Emeka Frank Mba; CP Ogun; Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, CP Bayelsa Command; Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, CP Ondo Command; Babaji Sunday, Commandant Police College Maiduguri and Arungwa Nwazue Udochukwu, CP DFA FIB, Force Headquarters.

The Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners include; Mohammed Bunu; Zubairu Abubakar; Fom Pam Joseph; Emuobo Fred Ekokotu; Garba Musa Yusuf; Fasuba Akinyele Olabode; Uzuegbu Kanayo; Garba Ahmed; Nemi Edwin Osigoboko Iwo; Hayatu Kaigama Ali; Nwonyi Policarp Emeka; Salman Dogo Garba; Musibau Omolabi Ajani; Dungus Ali Munguno among others.

Meanwhile, DIG Egbetokun will replace DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo who retired on March 15.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Justice Clare had approved the promotion of a large number of officers whose promotions had been stalled.