PSG Boost As Dembélé Declared Fit For Bayern Clash

PSG coach Luis Enrique has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele is fit and ready to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The French forward has battled with injuries this season; he left the field after feeling discomfort in his right thigh at Lorient last week and only played 18 minutes in Saturday’s Ligue 1 match against Nice.

Enrique said he is not willing to take any risk about his fitness.

He said, “We do not take risks with any players. But Ousmane Dembele is fit; he has been in every training session for the last two weeks.

“He is improving his physical fitness, and he will certainly play tomorrow. I do not know for how many minutes, but he will play because he is ready to compete.”

Bayern have won every single match since their loss to European champions PSG. They have won 15 competitive matches in a row, including all nine in their Bundesliga campaign.

The Spanish manager is expecting a tough clash from both sides, who are yet to lose in the competition this season.

Enrique said, “It’s obvious this kind of match will be balanced. Bayern will not change their style. Neither will we, and perhaps we will do even more because we are at home. I think we can overcome their pressing issues and cause problems.

“They can hit hard, too. There won’t be a big difference. There are details-that’s football, and we have to control them. Whoever does it best will make the difference. These are two teams giving their all. I hope the supporters have a great time.

“All matches are important, but I think our schedule is very intense and difficult. We must win points as early as possible. We did it in three matches; we want to do the same tomorrow.”

PSG have lost each of their last four matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, their longest ever losing run against a team in the competition.

Bayern have beaten PSG the most times in the Champions League, winning eight of their 14 meetings in the competition.