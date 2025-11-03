PSG Dominate FIFPRO Team Of The Year As Yamal Sets New Record

Five PSG players have been named in the FIFPRO men’s team of the year following their historic treble-winning campaign last season.

Euro 2025 champions England also had five players named in the women’s side when FIFPRO announced their teams of the year on Monday.

More than 26,000 players voted in the global players’ association awards, and Barcelona’s 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal is the youngest player ever selected for the men’s team, while England defender Lucy Bronze makes a record eighth appearance in the women’s team.

At the age of 18, Spain’s Yamal broke Kylian Mbappe’s record from 2018 when the French forward made the Men’s XI aged 19.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who joined Manchester City after lifting the Champions League, is among the PSG players included, along with Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele.

England successfully defended their Euro title, beating Spain in the final on penalties, and keeper Hannah Hampton is in the women’s team alongside Bronze, Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo.

Kelly, Russo and Williamson also won the Champions League with Arsenal, while Millie Bright, who retired from international football before the Euros, was also selected.

Africa has two players on the women’s team for the first time, with Barbra Banda of Zambia making her second appearance and Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak earning her debut.

MEN’S WORLD 11

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Manchester City, Italy)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Achraf Hakimi (PSG, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (PSG, Portugal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England), Pedri (Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (PSG, Portugal)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (PSG, France), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

WOMEN’S WORLD 11

Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders: Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain), Millie Bright (Chelsea, England), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England), Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona/Al-Hilal, Morocco), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City/Arsenal, England), Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)