PSG Eyes Osimhen As Replacement For Mbappe

French football club, Paris Saint Germain, are considering Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Talks had broken down between Mbappe and PSG over the former’s refusal to sign a new contract.

The club listed Mbappe for sale and subsequently accepted a €300 million bid from Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal.

With the certainty of Mbappe’s exit this summer, the club made an official bid for Osimhen, who currently plays for Napoli in the Italian league.

PSG made an initial €50 million bid for Osimhen, although Napoli had placed a €180 million price tag on the player.

The Nigerian striker moved to Napoli from Lille for a record fee of €70 million. He helped the club win the Serie A title last season scoring 32 goals.