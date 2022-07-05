PSG Sack Pochettino, Christophe Galtier Takes Over Role

Paris Saint-Germain have appointed Christophe Galtier as first team head coach, the French club confirmed Tuesday.

The Frenchman has replaced former manager Mauricio Pochettino and will remain at Parc des Princes for two seasons until 30th June 2024.

Pochettino’s contract was due to expire in 2023, but it was terminated after 18 months in Paris.

“Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club,” the club announced on Twitter.

According to L’Equipe, the former Spurs boss will receive a payoff of around €10 million for himself and his coaching staff.

Announcing the new manager, the club said in a statement that the 55-year-old former defender has become one of the most recognised and experienced coaches in French football.

Christophe Galtier: “I am fully aware of the responsibilities involved to coach this extraordinary team, which is one of the most competitive and spectacular squads in Europe.

“I am delighted to work with all of these talented players as well as the top-level staff here at the club. We acknowledge everything that Paris Saint-Germain represents in French and international football. My focus is on ambition, hard work and making the most of the team’s potential. I am delighted to become head coach of this team and to be on the bench at the magnificent Parc des Princes, a stadium that embodies a passion for football.”

“We are delighted to welcome Christophe to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Christophe’s track record is outstanding, and he has enjoyed success at every club he has managed. His many achievements are founded on an exceptional character that gets the best out of his players and his teams – based on a collective spirit. We are proud to have a French coach and look forward to the next chapter of the Club’s growth with Christophe,“ said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman and CEO of PSG.

Galtier was the former boss of Saint-Étienne as he helped them win the 2013 Coupe de la Ligue- the club to their first trophy in 32 years.

The Frenchman joined Lille in 2017 and coached until 2021. He also joined Nice from 2021 to 2022.