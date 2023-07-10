PSG To Pay Napoli N165.9bn To Sign Victor Osimhen As Mpappe Replacement

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, is a subject of a whopping N165.9 billion (€180m) bid from Paris Saints Germaine, PSG, determined to prise him away from Napoli.

PSG last week deemed him an ideal replacement for want-away striker, Kylian Mpappe.

The pacey France striker has refused to pen new deal even as his contract expires next summer with PSG wanting him to renew his contract or be sold.

The player does not want to renew and prefers to leave next summer free, setting an impasse in the French capital.

Even with limited options available to sell the world cup winner, PSG have made an initial bid of N92.2 billion (€100m) for Osimhen, who was top of Serie A scoring chart last season.

That offer was rejected by Napoli which have labelled €180m on their striker.

The striker scored 26 goals in Serie A last season and 31 goals in total winning the golden boot award called the Capocannoniere.

Osimhen, who’s contracted in Naples until 2025, would be replaced in Napoli with his former team mate from Lille, Jonathan David if he leaves.

It would make Osimhen the joint second most expensive player in football history after Neymar’s 2017 move from Barcelona to PSG which stands at €222m and Mpappe’s move in 2017 from Monaco to PSG for €145m (+€35m), that’s €180m in total.

The Nigerian who Napoli signed for club record fee of €70 in 2020 is on a €4.5m yearly salary.