Public Complaints Commission Seeks Partnership With Rivers State Assembly To Address Public Petitions

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Rivers State, paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, to discuss ways of synergising efforts in addressing public complaints in the state.

The PCC’s national commissioner representing Rivers State, Chima Boms, emphasised the need for capacity-building workshops for PCC staff and stakeholders, highlighting the Commission’s role in investigating public complaints and promoting transparency in both public and private institutions.

In response, the speaker assured the commissioner and his team of the support of the Rivers State House of Assembly in ensuring that the Commission’s work is facilitated in the State.

He also hinted that the House Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions would be empowered to work in synergy with the Commission.

Amaewhule noted that his commitment to collaboration with the PCC is a significant step towards promoting transparency and accountability in the State, adding that by working together, the PCC and the Rivers State House of Assembly can ensure that public complaints are addressed effectively and efficiently.

In a separate visit, the Obio/Akpor Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) paid a courtesy visit to the speaker to discuss ways of collaborating on road safety awareness.

The Unit Commander, Assistant Corps Commander Okwu Mee Obeten, emphasized the importance of road safety and the need for collaborative efforts to reduce traffic congestion and crashes on the roads in Obio/Akpor, Rivers State.

The Speaker assured the FRSC team of his support and cooperation in promoting road safety in the State, noting that the visit would strengthen the relationship between the FRSC and the State House of Assembly and create opportunities for future collaborative initiatives.