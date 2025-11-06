Public Servants’ Failure In Adapting To Change, Threatens Development – TETFund

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]





The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono has lamented that the public service’s inability to adapt to fast-changing dynamics has been a major challenge, raising concerns about its ability to meet its obligations to the larger society.

Echono made the call in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Public Service Institute of Nigeria ( PSIN) led by its Administrator and Chief Executive, Barr. Imeh Okon, on a courtesy visit to TETFund headquarters.

Echono called on the PSIN to develop a core of officers that can respond to the fast-changing dynamics of governance and elevate the quality of their service to meet the changing needs of society.

He noted that in today’s fast-paced and disruptive environment, the public service must rise beyond routine administration to become “an instrument for facilitating rapid development of both our economy and society.

“As you did observe in today’s public service, which is dynamic and very disruptive, and the changes are fast and sudden, we need to develop a core of officers that can respond to such disruptions and can elevate the quality of their service to meet the changing needs of society.

“It’s been the challenge for the general public service to make that transition, and that’s why there has been some level of, if you like, disquiet about whether the public service is meeting its obligations to the larger society beyond just administering, to be the instrument for facilitating the rapid development of both our economy and indeed our society.

“So it’s a challenge that I believe institutions like you will join in addressing continually through continuous professional development, building of skills and being able to update public servants,” he said.

Echono noted that TETFund has consistently prioritised staff training and capacity development as a core strategy for institutional excellence.

“At TETFund, we have invested heavily in our own personnel. The result is a vibrant, highly qualified workforce that generates innovative ideas, conducts critical analysis, and ensures informed decision-making,” he said.

The Executive Secretary also highlighted TETFund’s collaborations with agencies such as PSIN and JAMB to modernise administrative processes, including the adoption of real-time, paperless promotion examinations to enhance efficiency and integrity in assessments.

Responding to PSIN’s proposals for broader collaboration, Echono expressed interest in continuous professional development programmes, compliance training, and pre-retirement workshops for TETFund staff.

“It’s important for public servants to prepare early for life after service. Many struggle with that transition, and proactive planning can make all the difference,” he noted.

He assured PSIN of TETFund’s commitment to deepening existing partnerships and supporting initiatives aimed at rebuilding the competence, professionalism, and responsiveness of Nigeria’s public service.