Publish Names of Victims, Pay Adequate Compensation To Families, Labour Party Tells FG

A week after the bombing in Tudun Biri village in Igabi local council area of Kaduna State, the opposition Labour Party has called for adequate compensation to the families of the deceased even as it urged the Federal Government to publish the names of those killed in the unfortunate incident.

A statement issued on Sunday by Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of the party warned that bombing a target without precision and intel is anachronistic and cannot be deployed in modern warfare.

It also wants the military, whether the Army or Air force, to assure Nigerians that such tactical approach to combat, that is capable of destroying unintended targets, should be reviewed.

The Labour Party further observed that even “though the victims have been given a mass burial and both the Federal and state government have sent their condolences to the victims’ families,” certain actions must be undertaken.

While noting that, “A sum of N10 million was given by the military for the support of the burial, we however think that the government must pay adequate compensation to these families.

“Again, though the government has directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident, we think that any meaningful investigation can only be when the military, being the institution under investigation, is recused from the arrangement,” the party said.

Recall the bombing which killed dozens have received condemnation forcing the Vice President, Kashim Shettima to visit the families of the deceased.

The president, Bola Tinubu has also ordered an investigation into the incident.

The Senate on Sunday joined their counterparts from the north to donate their December salary to the victim during a condolence visit to the state.

Despite the unfortunate bombing, the Labour Party stressed that it is “very proud of the Nigerian military,” as “they have shown gallantry in the battle against the insurgence, at least within the resources available to them but we certainly frown at a situation where they turn their arms against their own citizenry.”