Publishers Lament High Cost Of Book Reviews By Education Ministries

The Nigerian Publishers’ Association (NPA), Tuesday, decried high amounts state and federal ministries charge publishers and authors to review their books before recommendation.

The association’s president, Dr Uchenna Anioke, stated this in a release made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

He said ‘book review exercise is a means of evaluating the quality and standard of the educational materials to be used by pupils and students of any state devoid of revenue generation’, and regretted that some ministries had converted the exercise to revenue generation.

According to him, “It is also aimed at providing our teeming students with up-to-date books.

“Members of the association had been paying hugely for this exercise in recent years. In fact, it is on record that some states’ ministries of education had come out boldly to say that the exercise was one of the ways by which they generated revenue.

“This is sad, considering the huge taxes publishers pay to the government and levies paid in the course of getting books to the end users.

“Publishers had paid a lump sum for the exercise which had now graduated to charges per title running to millions of naira per exercise per company in each state of the federation.

“In addition to this is the submission of a huge number of books involved free of charge to ministries. Sadly, adding huge review fees to the already precarious publishing business would compound publishers’ problems and affect the prices charged on books.

“This would also affect pupils and students’ accessibility to books and inhibit governments’ educational goals.”

He appealed to key stakeholders in education to ‘intervene in the matter and curb the excesses of government ministries’.