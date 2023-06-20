‘Put Nigeria First’- Again Abia Labour Party Reps Member Tells Peter Obi, Atiku That ‘Only God Gives Power’

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In what is a walk back on his apology following his endorsement of the election of President Bola Tinubu, a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of the Labour Party, Amobi Ogah, has again taken a veil hit at Peter Obi the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Ogah’s latest comment which is another attempt to put pressure on Obi to concede defeat to Tinubu was made on Monday according to the video interview published on Tuesday by Channels TV.

The freshman lawmaker who is representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, at the 10th assembly in the video advised both Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, whom he said “lost” the election to concede defeat and support Tinubu as he is “on the throne” as ordained by divine grace.

Recall he ran into trouble during the run up to the inauguration of the 10th Assembly when he praised Tinubu for his intelligence, in an astonishing manner that many labour party supporters immediately called for his recall.

During the June 8 comment, he said Tinubu was most prepared for the office as president adding that he was shocked at his intelligence.

He called on Nigerians including candidates during the February elections to join hands to solve the country’s problems.

He later apologised for his comment noting that he was misunderstood.

He however restated that call in the latest interview he granted the TV station, explaining that, “Once you are in this politics, don’t lose hope. Don’t think that if you don’t win today, you will not win again.

“And once somebody has won an election, to be a good sportsman, you must give the person support,” Ogah said without mentioning names.

He further noted that, “For me, like I said earlier last week, that trended all over the world when I told the people, the election has come and gone.

“Now it is about governance. And whoever God has given that mandate to represent the people, you must respect that institution

“And that is why I always say, whoever that is on that seat, give the person that supports until either court says otherwise or God says otherwise.”

He sermonised that, “We must put Nigeria first. Nigeria is more important than anybody. It is more important than me. I can tell you it is only God that gives power.”

Both Obi and Atiku are challenging the outcome of the election at the tribunal.