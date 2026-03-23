Putin Congratulates Kim Jong Un On Re-Election, Reaffirms Russia– North Korea Ties

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Kim Jong Un on his re-election as Chairman of State Affairs, emphasizing the strong strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang, the Kremlin said Monday.

In a statement, Putin said, “Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your reelection as Chairman of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

He noted that the decision by North Korea’s parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, “clearly demonstrates the unanimous public support” for Kim’s leadership.

Kim was re-elected president of the State Affairs Commission, the country’s top governing body, during the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly held in Pyongyang on Sunday.

This marks the continuation of Kim’s leadership since he first took power in 2011 following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il.

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Analysts say his re-election consolidates his control over the government and the ruling party, reinforcing his influence on domestic and international policy.

The Supreme People’s Assembly, North Korea’s legislature, meets infrequently, but its unanimous decisions often serve to formally endorse leadership decisions already made by the ruling party.

Kim’s re-election is widely seen as a signal of continuity in the country’s economic and military priorities, including its ongoing weapons programs and strict domestic governance.

Putin also praised Kim’s role in strengthening bilateral ties, saying, “In Russia, we greatly value your personal contribution to strengthening the friendly, allied ties between our countries. And we will, of course, continue our close joint work to further develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang.”

The Russia–North Korea partnership has grown closer in recent years, with cooperation spanning trade, energy, and military matters.

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Experts say the relationship is particularly significant given North Korea’s increasing international isolation and Russia’s interest in expanding influence in East Asia.

Kim’s re-election ensures that Moscow’s partnership with Pyongyang will remain stable, potentially affecting regional diplomacy and the balance of power on the Korean Peninsula.