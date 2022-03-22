Putin Critic Defiant As Russian Court Sends Him To 9 Years Jail

A Russian court has sentenced Russian main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, to nine years imprisonment in a maximum security prison.

Navalny, who is a major critic of President Vladimir Putin’s leadership style, was convicted on Tuesday for fraud and contempt of court.

He has the leverage to appeal the court decision.

CNBC reported that Navalny had already spent 2½ years for allegedly embezzling money belonging to his foundation.

Reacting to the judgment, Navalny tweeted that the verdict did not matter to him and will not change his views about the current Russian administration.

“9 years of strict regime. My space flight is taking a bit longer than expected – the ship is caught in a time loop. It occurred to me that my role in this saga is similar to that guy from Interstellar.

“I immediately dismissed this thought though. Firstly, I don’t have a beard or a robe. And secondly, it’s all nonsense. The numbers don’t matter. It’s just a sign above my bunk, that’s all. And neither I nor my comrades will simply wait,” he stated.