Putin Critic Defiant As Russian Court Sends Him To 9 Years Jail

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
L-R: Russia President, Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny

A Russian court has sentenced Russian main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, to nine years imprisonment in a maximum security prison.

Navalny, who is a major critic of President Vladimir Putin’s leadership style, was convicted on Tuesday for fraud and contempt of court.

He has the leverage to appeal the court decision.

RELATED
Nigeria

How 15-Year-Old Girl Was Abducted, Impregnated, Held Hostage For 3 Years—Police

CNBC reported that Navalny had already spent 2½ years for allegedly embezzling money belonging to his foundation.

Reacting to the judgment, Navalny tweeted that the verdict did not matter to him and will not change his views about the current Russian administration.

“9 years of strict regime. My space flight is taking a bit longer than expected – the ship is caught in a time loop. It occurred to me that my role in this saga is similar to that guy from Interstellar.

“I immediately dismissed this thought though. Firstly, I don’t have a beard or a robe. And secondly, it’s all nonsense. The numbers don’t matter. It’s just a sign above my bunk, that’s all. And neither I nor my comrades will simply wait,” he stated.

You might also like

BREAKING: Plane Carrying 133 Passengers Crashes In China

Ukraine: Pressure Mounts On Biden, But Will US Fight Russia?

Ukraine’s President Signs Law To Legalize Crypto After Over $100 Million In…

Africa Absent As 53 Countries Accuse Putin’s Army Of Sexually Molesting Ukrainian…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.