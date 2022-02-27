Putin Orders Russian Army To Prepare For Nuclear Combat, NATO Calls Action ‘Irresponsible Rhetoric’

Angry Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed his defense ministry to get its nuclear capabilities ready to face or deter any country that is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO.

The order is coming following the Russian aggression in Ukraine which had on Friday forced NATO to activate and deploy about 22,000 troops across the eastern flank of Ukraine ( some countries surrounding Russia).

NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), on Saturday, announced that 100 combat aircrafts are already on high alert while 120 military ships have been positioned across European sea.

“In light of Russia’s actions, we will draw all the necessary consequences for NATO’s deterrence and defence posture. Allies have held consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty,”NATO had said in a statement before the deployment.

But Putin, on Sunday, frowned on NATO’s reaction to the Ukraine crisis.

He asked his generals to activate or place on alert, all its military deterrence capabilities.

“As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension – I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well – but also the top officials of leading NATO countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regards to our country, therefore I hereby order the minister of Defense and the chief of the General Staff [of the RF Armed Forces] to place the Russian Army Deterrence Force on combat alert,” Putin said in a national address.

Based on Russia news agency RIA Novosti, Putin’s order “are designed to deter aggression against Russia and its allies, as well as to defeat the aggressor (inflicting defeat on him), including in a war with the use of nuclear weapons.”

Reacting to the development, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg decried Putin’s irresponsible behavior in global affairs.

“This is dangerous rhetoric. This is a behavior which is irresponsible,” he told CNN.