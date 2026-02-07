PWDs Submit 7-Point Communiqué To INEC, Demand Inclusive Electoral Process In Rivers

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Rivers State, in partnership with the Stakeholders Democratic Network (SDN), on Friday formally presented a seven-point communiqué to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers State office, demanding sweeping reforms to guarantee their full inclusion in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The delegation, made up of leaders and members of different disability clusters across the state, visited the INEC office to protest what they described as persistent marginalisation of persons with disabilities in voter registration, elections and political decision-making, while calling for urgent, lawful corrective measures.

Speaking during the engagement, Barrister Prince Amuda Chigozie Thedos, leader of the visually impaired, said the visit was necessary to draw public and institutional attention to the challenges faced by PWDs in the political system.

According to him, persons with disabilities have been excluded from critical aspects of electoral planning and execution, despite constituting a significant portion of Nigeria’s population.

“We have come before the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC Rivers State to air our views and inform the commission that we are ready to be part and parcel of decision-making in INEC, both in Rivers State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

The communiqué called on INEC to formally partner with persons with disabilities across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State by establishing dedicated PWD desk offices in all INEC local government offices.

The group insisted that persons with disabilities should occupy these desk officer positions and be actively involved in electoral decision-making, voter education and implementation processes.

They further demanded that persons with disabilities be appointed and engaged during voter registration exercises and elections at ward and polling-unit levels, to ensure inclusivity and confidence in the system.

Raising concerns about election-related violence, the PWDs urged INEC to immediately collaborate with security agencies to sensitise officers on the protection of persons with disabilities before, during and after elections.

They noted that repeated incidents of violence during elections pose heightened risks to persons with disabilities, who often struggle to flee or defend themselves in crisis situations.

The group also appealed to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to mandate all registered political parties to deliberately include persons with disabilities in party structures.

They called on political parties to sponsor and support the candidacy of persons with disabilities, ensuring they have access to elective offices and are included in party decision-making at all levels.

In addition, the PWDs called on the Rivers State House of Assembly to domesticate and fully implement the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, particularly Section 30, which guarantees effective political participation for persons with disabilities.

They also demanded increased media awareness through jingles and targeted campaigns across traditional and social media, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), civil society organisations and community-based groups.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders and other influential members of society were also urged to use their platforms to promote awareness and inclusion of persons living with disabilities.

The communiqué further highlighted the need for improved accessibility at polling units, including the provision of assistive tools such as braille ballot guides, sign language interpreters and trained personnel.

The group demanded that caregivers be allowed to accompany persons with disabilities into polling booths where necessary, early voting for persons with mobility challenges, and priority treatment at polling units without discrimination.

They recalled that the last general elections recorded limited availability of assistive tools, which significantly restricted participation by persons with disabilities.

Summarising the communiqué, another representative of the group explained that the demands followed a brainstorming session organised by the Stakeholders Democratic Network, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Welfare and persons with disabilities in Rivers State.

She stressed that the demands were lawful and aimed at ensuring that persons with disabilities enjoy the dividends of existing policies and laws already enacted for their protection and inclusion.

INEC Responds

Responding on behalf of the commission, Dr. (Mrs.) Angela Ebudari, Administrative Secretary of INEC in Rivers State, welcomed the delegation and commended them for advocating a constitutionally guaranteed cause.

“The Constitution gives you the right to what you are doing. You are not to be discriminated against on any ground,” she said.

Dr. Ebudari said INEC has continued to consider persons with disabilities in its processes, citing the introduction of online Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), priority access for PWDs at registration centres and polling units, and the decentralisation of CVR to ward levels to reduce travel stress.

She acknowledged that assistive tools provided during elections remain inadequate but assured the group that their concerns would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

“All your complaints have been captured in this communiqué. We will ensure it gets to the relevant authorities and that necessary action is taken,” she said.

The meeting ended with renewed calls by disability advocates for sustained engagement and concrete action to ensure that persons with disabilities are fully integrated into Rivers State’s democratic and governance processes.