PWDs, Women Protest At National Assembly Over Special Seats Bill

Persons With Disabilities and Women groups under the aegis of Women Political Participation (WPP) on Monday protested at the National Assembly calling for passage of the Special Seats Bill for women.

The women, in their numbers, carrying various placards, called for swift passage of the bill to allow inclusion of more women in parliament in the next assembly.

Speaking during the protest, one of the leaders, Ene Obi, said the peaceful solidarity march was a collective civic call for inclusive representation and gender-responsive governance in the country.

“We are here to beg members of the National Assembly to pass the bill timely; INEC has released elections timetable; we want increased women participation. Men cannot represent women. We want women to represent themselves.

“We want to unmute the voices of women in all levels. We want to invite women to contest in all levels. Women are the hope of the nation,” she said.