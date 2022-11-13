Qatar 2022: England, Italy, Germany, Others Suspend Club Matches Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

The Qatar World Cup is set to begin on Sunday, November 20 to end on December 18, and will cause a disruption to major leagues.

Club actions in some leagues will be suspended till January.

The final Premier League fixtures before World Cup is on Saturday, November 13.

Big names like Manchester City clashed with Brantford losing 2-1. Liverpool hosted Southampton on the November 12 thrashing their opponent 3-1.

On November 13, Fulham and Manchester United will clash.

The Premier League is expected to resume on December 26.

In Spain, the final games before 2022 World Cup was November 10, while action will restart on December 31.

Real Madrid, defending champions faced Cadiz in a match that ended 2-1 in favour of Los Blancos, while Barcelona are heading into the World Cup break as league leaders.

The Italian football league will have a break from November 14 to resume on January 4, 2023.

The last match will see AC Milan clash against Florentina, while Roma will host Torino.

German Bundesliga will commence break on November 14 and resume on January 20, 2022, which is among the longest.

Clubs like Bayern Munich are already in the shutdown mode hosted Shalke 04 on the 12th of November.

Ready for one last dance in 2022 👊



🔴⚪ #S04FCB 0-0 (1') pic.twitter.com/QgpUOw6RE2 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) November 12, 2022

Bayern Munich tweeted, “See you in 2023, Allianz Arena,” after trashing Werder Bremen 6-1 on Tuesday night.

France Ligue 1 will have a six-week break from November 14 to December 26, 2022.

League leaders, Paris Saint-Germaine will take on Auxerre on November 13, while Monaco and Marseille will clash.