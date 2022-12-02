Qatar 2022: ‘Ghana Needs Revenge’- Fans Urge Black Stars To Get Redemption Against Uruguay

Ghana and Uruguay are set to have a classic match in Qatar and fans of the Black Stars have urged them to take revenge against Uruguay after a controversial loss to their South American opponent 12 years ago in South Africa.

A controversial Luis Suarez handball in the final minute of extra-time denied Ghana the chance to become the first African country to reach semi-finals of the world cup in 2021.

Luis Suarez Blocks Ghana’s Goal In South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup

Ghana had taken the lead in the quarter-final match with a Sulley Muntari shot from 35 yards.

Diego Forlan leveled it 1-1 when he curled in a free kick in the second-half that confused Ghana’s goalkeeper, Richard Kingson.

After a tough 60 minutes, in the final seconds of extra-time, Suarez blocked Stephen Appiah’s shot with his hand and was sent out in a dramatic fashion.

Asamoah Gyan Misses Penalty Against Uruguay In South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup

But Asamoah Gyan struck the penalty against the top of the crossbar. They were eliminated on penalties.

Twelve years after, Ghana will meet Uruguay again in the final match of the first round fixtures in Qatar, and many of their fans are seeking revenge.

If Ghana lose to Uruguay and Portugal win, Ghana’s fate will be decided on goal difference.

But a win will see them qualify regardless of the outcome of the Portugal Vs South Korea match.

Uruguay need to win by at least two goals to increase their advantage as a draw will send them out.

Fans see the match as a do-or-die for the Black Stars, but the Ghanian coach, Otto Addo, has said it is not an act of revenge.

“It’s not my fault, because I didn’t miss the penalty,” Suarez said during the pre-match interview in Qatar.

But into the match, Uruguay are the only team that have not scored a goal in Qatar.

Below are some reactions:

A sport enthusiast on Twitter with handle @Sports_Doctor2 said, “I can’t wait for Ghana vs Uruguay, it’s going to be WAR!”

Given Edward, a techpreneur with Twitter handle @GIVENALITY said, “This Ghana vs Uruguay game is bringing back some painful memories.”

Another fan, @Ultra_Suristic tweeted, “Uruguay vs Ghana for a place in the WC knockout stages is gonna be wild.”

A Nigerian influencer, Dr Dípò Awójídé with handle, @OgbeniDipo tweeted, “God please give Ghana 🇬victory over Uruguay. Even if it is a draw. Let Ghana see a draw. Portugal should beat South Korea.”

@devadiga_prasad said, “12 years on. Hope you remember this drama from the #FIFA 2010 quarterfinal. They’re meeting again this time in their do-or-die game on group stage.”

@nasawaIi tweeted, “never forget Uruguay vs Ghana 2010 world cup.”

@MimosaFawaz said, “12 years ago this infamous Luis Suarez handball moment happened. Today Ghana 🇬v Uruguay will meet again, with some unfinished business for the Black Stars. Ghana have not forgotten.”