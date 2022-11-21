Qatar 2022: Nigerian Born Saka Shines As England Humiliate Iran 6-2

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

England have kicked off their World Cup campaign with an easy win against Iran.

England took a 3-0 commanding lead at half-time against Iran after Jude Bellingham scored a terrific header in the 35th minute.

The Khalifa International Stadium went agog when Bukayoko Saka scored his first-ever World Cup goal in the 44th minute.

First Half Score

This makes him the first Arsenal player to score a World Cup goal for England since Sol Campbell in 2002.

This is the 21-year-old’s first appearance in the FIFA World Cup.

Raheem Sterling made it 3 after a Harry Kane cross into the box.

England now leads Group B with three clear points ahead of USA and Wales.

Saka who is a Nigerian-born English player scored his second in the game extending England’s lead to 4-0.

But Iran squeezed a consolation goal in the 65th minute through Mehdi Taremi strike.

Marcus Rashford extended the frustration of the Iranians after finding the back of the net in the 71st minutes.

Jack Grealish sealed the match 6-1 in the 90th minute.

The match saw a dramatic 14 minutes of extra time added in the first half and another 8 minutes added after 90 minutes of play making it a total of 27 minutes of additional time.

Terami scored a brace for Iran narrowing the narrow the lead to 6-2.

