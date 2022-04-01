Qatar 2022 World Cup: Davido, Others Feature On ‘Better Together’ Theme Song

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been featured in the Qatar 2022 World Cup official theme song titled ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together).

The singer announced this via his Twitter page on Friday, “I’m honored to be featured on the Official #FIFAWorldCup 2022 Soundtrack! See y’all later 2NITE! This one is for Africa! TULE!!!! WE RISE!”

Apart from Davido, other artists who are featured on the song include American music star Trinidad Cardona and Qatari sensation Aisha.

The song was released ahead of tonight’s final draw of the tournament.

‘Hayya Hayya’ is produced by RedOne and is built on Arabic foundations with elements of pop which is where Davido comes in.

The song will be performed live for the first time today (Friday) at the draw ceremony which will be live-streamed globally at 19:00 local time.

Davido’s performance may come as relief for Nigerians who felt disappointed by the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup scheduled to take place in November.

On the choice of music stars that featured on the song, FIFA said its intention was to “connect with audiences worldwide through the shared passions of football and music.”

“The entertainment strategy was conceived to create innovative and meaningful connections between football fans, music enthusiasts, players, artists, and the game and songs they all love.

“The combination of breakthrough US star Trinidad Cardona, Afrobeats icon Davido and Qatari sensation Aisha captures the spirit of the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Sound strategy by bringing together inspiration from across the globe.”

FIFA Chief Commercial Officer, Kay Madati, while commenting on the single, said, “By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music – and football – can unite the world.

“As part of FIFA’s revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before.”