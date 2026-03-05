Qatar Reports Missile Attack Amid Iran War

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Qatar’s Defence Ministry reported a missile attack on Thursday as escalation continued across the region in the wake of a U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

A ministry statement said that the country had been subjected to a missile attack and that air defence systems were responding to the incoming missiles.

The ministry urged citizens, residents and visitors “to remain calm, adhere to official instructions issued by security authorities and avoid rumors.”

The Doha-based Al Jazeera channel reported that strong explosions were heard in the skies over the capital.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The interceptions come as Israel and the U.S. have continued a large-scale offensive on Iran since Saturday, killing at least 926 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf countries that are home to U.S. military assets.