Queen Elizabeth: We Can’t Continue To Live In The Past– Prof Adeniyi Reacts To Renaming UNN After Late Monarch

The suggestion by some Nigerians that the iconic University of Nigeria Nsukka located in the Eastern part of the country should be renamed after the late British Monarch, Queen Elizebeth II, has been described as ‘living in the past’ by Professor and Head, Mass Communication, Baze University, Abuja, Abiodun Adeniyi.

Adeniyi said during a zoom event, ‘City Talks with Reuben Abati,’ which was held by City FM on Saturday that the country needs to look within to harness its potentials.

The professor spoke on the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II.

A day after the death of the British monarch was confirmed by Buckinham Palace on Thursday, the former presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party, Adamu Garba suggested that UNN should be renamed Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria.

Garba had tweeted, “Age is a grace & 7 decades on the throne can only be the work of God and Grace.

“In order to immortalize Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria since it is the first University in Nigeria.”

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze, described Garba’s suggestion as a ‘novice’ approach, while the organisation suggested that Aso Rock Villa be renamed after her.

The matter has since been greeted with reactions among Nigerians.

Adeniyi in his comment said Nigeria has already done enough and cannot go beyond that.

According to him, the country has more pressing issues particularly on how to use its resources to develop the economy.

He said, “We can’t do beyond what we have done. We do not forget their legacy. We have had our Foreign Minister reacting; we have had very influential Nigerians reacting directly. We cannot continue to live backwards. We have seen instances of direct accomplice and how our natives, our indigenes, our citizens have also helped the continuous growth of these countries by taking our resources to them.

“They have also been gracious by returning some of them to us. So, this can be very ridiculous. What we ought to be concerned about is our own internal values. How do we re-orientate ourselves and be inward looking and use our own resources for the benefit of our own people so that in 60 years from now, we can say that we have actually progressed.”

Adeniyi argued that the country has not lived up to its potentials in the last 60 years of independence from Britain.

He said nations including Britain have harnessed their past to build a strong economy.

The Dean said, “In the past 60 years we have not had anything to write home about as a nation. Overall, history is moving. History is not waiting for anyone. Nations are moving. There is no nation that is completely independent. Let’s not forget the United Kingdom that we are talking about in the historical times, they have had their own (hard times) that is why we are talking about the Edinburgh Castle and so many other places that has been epitome of warfare.

“But they have lived through those times, they have leveraged on their history and they have converted some of those things into money generating avenue. That is why it remains today as a major tourist destination. How well can we harness our own past.

“How well can we look inwards to propel development rather than looking outwards. People cannot overall continue to live in the past.”